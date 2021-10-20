Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Marc Ganzi, through Zayo, could buy Windstream, Uniti next – reports

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/20/2021
Comment (0)

A group of investors, including Zayo and its parent company, DigitalBridge, are reportedly looking to purchase broadband network owner Uniti Group and its Windstream business.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reports that deal talks started in June but have since stalled over the price. An early proposal valued Uniti at $3.5 billion, but the company might be seeking double that, the WSJ said.

The publication noted that whatever the price, it would be substantial because Uniti recently had about $5 billion of debt and Windstream has about $2 billion of net debt. The two companies recently completed a complex transaction that helped push Windstream out of bankruptcy.

The complex transaction, if consummated, would put even more broadband companies under Marc Ganzi's purview. Ganzi, a longtime cell tower executive, has been collecting a wide variety of domestic and international telecom assets under his DigitalBridge business.

DigitalBridge now oversees the largest private tower company in the US, Vertical Bridge, as well as the largest private small cell company in the US (ExteNet Systems), two data center companies (DataBank and Vantage Data Centers) and tower operations in countries ranging from the UK to Mexico to Peru. Just last year, Ganzi's DigitalBridge orchestrated the $14.3 billion acquisition of fiber giant Zayo, and earlier this year it secured Boingo private in a transaction valued at around $854 million.

The combination of Uniti and Windstream with Zayo would drastically expand the broadband reach of Ganzi's DigitalBridge business. And news of the deal comes at an interesting time because the FCC on Wednesday approved millions of dollars in government network-buildout subsidies for Windstream. The company was one of the top participants in the FCC's recent Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program.

But Ganzi isn't the only investor chasing broadband network providers in the US. For example, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP) recently acquired Cincinnati Bell; Oak Hill and KKR invested into MetroNet; and Lumen agreed to sell a large part of its US network to Apollo Global Management for $7.5 billion.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE