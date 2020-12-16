Lumacron debuts Draco: a 200G traffic autodiscovery platform

EDINBURGH – Lumacron today announces the general availability of its Draco system - a highly optimized appliance designed for use in Signals Intelligence applications. It comprises a 200Gbps processing core connected to 2 x 100G and 20 x 10G ingress line interfaces. On connection to the network, Draco autonomously discovers the WAN protocols deployed on the line and identifies packet streams mapped into that traffic, which can then be targeted for forwarding to downstream analysis (grooming, aggregation, deep packet inspection, etc).

"Our central innovation here is auto-discovery,” said Alan McDade, CEO, Lumacron Technology. “The ability to lock to the network protocols (OTN, SONET-SDT, Ethernet) and pinpoint traffic of interest without any user intervention has significant benefits to our end-users both in Capex and Opex terms. There’s no requirement to source multiple system line-cards for different traffic types, nor any requirement for the complex manual configuration involved in "trial and error" SIGINT approaches; the user simply plugs in a fiber, and Draco converges on the traffic autonomously."

Lumacron