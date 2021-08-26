Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

LTD blames its lawyer for its RDOF problems

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/26/2021
Comment (0)

LTD Broadband sits at the center of a firestorm of concerns over an FCC program designed to finance the construction of broadband networks in rural areas. As it works to defend its position, the company has rolled out a new line of defense: Blame the lawyer.

"LTD is not itself culpable for Mr. [Kristopher] Twomey's unprofessional and dishonest actions because it innocently hired him to perform legal services and could not have foreseen that he would behave improperly," the company wrote in a new, fiery filing to the FCC.

Indeed, the company pulled no punches in its assessment of its former lawyer: "He repeatedly lied to LTD's principal," the company told the FCC.

Twomey, for his part, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Light Reading.

An RDOF for crossing the digital divide

At issue is LTD's participation in the FCC's $9.2 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company was the biggest winner of the event, walking away with fully $1.3 billion in government funding to construct fixed and wireless Internet services in rural areas of 15 states. The company's CEO, Corey Hauer, told Light Reading earlier this year that LTD would primarily use fiber technologies to build Internet connections in rural areas.

However, just weeks after the close of the FCC's RDOF auction, critics began worrying that LTD would not be able to meet its RDOF obligations to construct Internet networks in rural areas.

"There is no indication that LTD [Broadband] has the technical, engineering, financial, operational, management, staff or other resources to meet RDOF [Rural Digital Opportunity Fund] build-out and service obligations," wrote the Minnesota Telecom Alliance and the Iowa Communications Alliance in a joint filing to the FCC.

LTD, for its part, has pushed back against those concerns.

Nonetheless, the issue is important because the Biden administration has proposed pushing roughly $40 billion more into constructing broadband networks in rural areas. The disbursement process for that additional money could be similar to the RDOF auction process. Meaning, if LTD and other RDOF winners can't meet their obligations and build networks in rural areas, the Biden administration's overall broadband goals might also be in jeopardy.

These issues are probably why the FCC has been moving carefully through the process to allocate money to RDOF winners. The agency has been evaluating each RDOF winner to assess whether it believes they can meet their obligations. The agency in July approved a number RDOF applications – essentially paving the way for winners to receive their funding – but the agency did not approve the applications of a number of other winners, including LTD.

Specifically, the FCC said LTD did not secure necessary state approvals in California, Oklahoma and Kansas.

An application failure

But, according to LTD, the company failed to receive state certifications in part because of the lawyer it hired in January: Kristopher E. Twomey, of the Law Office of Kristopher E. Twomey.

"LTD Broadband intends to continue prosecuting that application [for state certification]," LTD wrote in a recent FCC filing on the topic. "Mr. Twomey is no longer engaged by LTD Broadband."

In its latest filing with the FCC, LTD argued that Twomey said he filed for the state certifications necessary for a successful RDOF application, but that he actually didn't do that.

As a result, LTD said the FCC should give it additional time to secure state approvals from California, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The FCC should consider "the adverse impacts on LTD of this egregious and unforeseeable attorney misconduct," LTD told the FCC, arguing against the agency's decision not to approve its RDOF application. "The Bureau was incorrect to impute to LTD responsibility for Mr. Twomey's gross misconduct by declining to consider the highly unusual circumstances."

It's unclear what might happen next. The FCC continues to evaluate the remainder of the winning RDOF applications it has not yet approved.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE