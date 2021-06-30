Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Lightpath to expand fiber in NY

Light Reading 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced its entrance into the market in Queens, NY. This expansion adds to the already robust network depth Lightpath offers in the greater New York City metropolitan area and will bring the network to thousands of new businesses and other organizations in the area. This announcement comes on the heels of Lightpath's entrance into the Boston market on June 16 by way of three acquisitions.

The Queens expansion includes over 100 miles of new, high-count fiber throughout the market, planned in two phases. Phase 1 of the build (in blue on map) will be completed in Q1 of 2022, while the additional proposed routes (in red on map) are targeted for mid-2022. The build will dramatically strengthen Lightpath's density in Queens, an area that is rich with organizations who require enterprise-grade connectivity solutions.

"Queens is a robust market for connectivity services and Lightpath will extend its reach to customers throughout the area with this network build. Queens, and New York City as a whole, remain a major focus for Lightpath, and we will continue to invest in our network infrastructure and our team members in this region to provide the best solutions and support to our customers," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "This significant network build is not an isolated project. We will continue to aggressively increase the reach of our network where we see strong customer demand."

All customers gain access to the entire Lightpath network of over 18,000 route miles of network connecting over 12,000 locations.

Queens and Manhattan customers along the expansion will also have access to the entire portfolio of Lightpath all-fiber solutions, including Optical Transport (up to 800 Gbps), Ethernet (to 10 Gbps), Internet Access (to 100 Gbps), Private Networks, Dark Fiber, SD-WAN, Voice, Security Solutions, and other Managed Services. Customers also have access to 75+ on-net data centers on the Lightpath network, 8 cable landing stations, and all major cloud providers. Additionally, customers will be able to utilize Lightpath services to connect between New York Metro and Greater Boston.

Lightpath

