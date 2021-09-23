Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Liberty Global flirts with FTTP opportunities in Germany

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/23/2021
Comment (0)

In the wake of a major fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) plan that's underway in the UK, Liberty Global is making another bet on fiber, this time in Germany.

The operator's investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, has teamed up with private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners to form a new joint venture that will assess opportunities for fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in greenfield areas in Germany.

The 50/50 joint venture, called Liberty Networks Germany, still needs the regulatory stamp but stressed that the plan is to take a "modular approach" to FTTP. That means the JV will target a small number of underserved German municipalities in phase one, and possibly open up more investment and broaden deployments based on the success of that initial work.

In a statement, Robert Dunn, managing director of connectivity investments for Liberty Global, described the focus of the JV as a "controlled approach" aimed at generating "attractive returns."

A new angle into the German market

The JV also marks a return of sorts for Liberty Global to the German telecom market. Liberty Global was once a major cable services presence in Germany, having operated Unitymedia for a decade. But that changed in 2019 when Liberty Global sold off those assets, along with its operations in Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, to Vodafone.

Liberty Global believes its past experience in the German market will aid the JV, citing its past work with German municipalities and regional authorities. Meanwhile, its partner in the venture, InfraVia, has raised more than €7 billion ($8.22 billion) in capital since 2008 and has invested in more than 40 companies, with many of them focused on tech and infrastructure, across 13 European countries.

Liberty Global's expanding fiber focus

Though the new JV is limited and targeted in nature, it does represent another FTTP-focused effort for Liberty Global. Virgin Media O2, the UK giant resulting from the merger of O2 and Liberty Global's Virgin Media, recently announced an ambitious plan to upgrade its entire UK network to FTTP over the next seven years.

Virgin Media O2's existing hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network won't disappear overnight, as the multi-year upgrade has been dubbed an "overlay," rather than an outright replacement, by Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries. Individual FTTP installations/service turn-ups are expected to be done on an on-demand basis in the coming years.

DOCSIS "will be part of our network solution in the UK for a long time to come," Fries said last month during the company's Q2 earnings call. To wit, Virgin Media O2 announced last month additional DOCSIS 3.1 upgrades covering 1.5 million homes that underpin 1-Gig broadband services. At the time, Virgin Media O2 estimated that more than half its network was capable of delivering gigabit speeds, and expressed plans to bring 1-Gig to its full footprint by the end of 2021.

"We're not decommissioning our cable network. Quite the contrary – we are simply expanding its capacity by pushing the fiber that's already there in the ground even closer to the customer," Fries said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE