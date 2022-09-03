Infinera's Rob Shore: Optical engine revving at OFC

OFC 2022 – San Diego – Rob Shore, Infinera's SVP of marketing, discusses three announcements covering Infinera's most recent technology and market moves in optical transport, pluggable optics and a partnership that will unlock private networking and edge computing deployments for a major US service provider.

Here's what we talked about:

The ICE6 Turbo provides a 30% performance boost for Infinera's flagship optical engine (01:08)

Infinera's ICE-XR coherent pluggable optics and why they can handle a diverse range of use cases (03:01)

Using ROADM technology on a server blade and how Windstream is aiming to use optical network slicing to enable more efficient edge computing and private networks (07:04)

Carriers are getting closer to having a single infrastructure to support everything (10:26)

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading