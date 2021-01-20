Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Incoming FCC chief could inherit RDOF boondoggle

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/20/2021
Comment (0)

There are growing concerns that the $9.2 billion in US government money earmarked late last year for telecom services in rural parts of the US will ultimately result in a digital divide trainwreck.

"We urge the FCC to validate that each provider in fact has the technical, financial, managerial, operational skills, capabilities and resources to deliver the services that they have pledged for every American they plan to serve regardless of the technology they use," wrote dozens of Republican and Democratic Senators in a letter Tuesday to outgoing FCC chief Ajit Pai.

"We also strongly encourage the FCC to make as public as possible the status of its review and consider opportunities for public input on the [provider] applications," they added. "Such transparency and accountability will be essential to ensure the success of this program and to minimize any opportunities for fraud or abuse."

At issue is the FCC's recent Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, which ended late last year. LTD Broadband, Charter, SpaceX, Windstream, Frontier, Starry and CenturyLink were among the big winners.

Red flags

Although the auction mostly duplicated previous auctions designed to cross the digital divide by financing the construction of telecom services in rural areas, the results of the RDOF raised a number of red flags. The most obvious was the price tag: The auction was designed to allocate up to $26 billion, but because it was a "reverse" auction where the lowest bidders received funding, it ended at just $9.2 billion in total.

The FCC has argued the figure represents a success. For example, in his list of accomplishments as FCC chief, Pai mentioned the RDOF first.

Others aren't so sure. For example, the financial analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors described the figure as "curious because in all previous announcements regarding subsidies to rural deployment, including for broadband and telehealth, this FCC has emphasized how much it spent, not how much it saved."

"These results suggest that the cost of fully addressing the broadband availability gap may be much less than many currently anticipate," added AT&T's Joan Marsh in a post to the company's website shortly after the release of the RDOF results. AT&T has participated in previous FCC auctions designed to finance rural network buildouts, but it skipped the RDOF. Executives from the operator have increasingly been calling for a wider overhaul of the FCC's Universal Service Fund (USF), which is designed to subsidize telephone service to low-income households and high-cost areas.

Aside from the RDOF's price tag, a bigger concern is whether some of the winners in the RDOF will be able to meet their new obligations. Specifically, mostly unknown providers like LTD Broadband and SpaceX will receive hundreds of millions of dollars to deliver services via largely untested technologies. In the case of SpaceX, that involves low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and in the case of LTD Broadband that may involve using fixed wireless Internet technologies to deliver up to 1Gbit/s services.

Unproven innovators

"There are several winning fixed wireless companies who won subsidies, apparently in the gigabit tier, where we immediately see several red flags," noted the New Street analysts. "We also note that LTD defaulted in a previous [FCC] auction, though the amount and number of licenses in that case was very small."

"There is far too much money at stake and far too many consumers on hold to gamble on confidential promises about unproven service capabilities that might only be found to fall short years from now," added Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of rural telecom trade group NTCA, in a statement issued Tuesday in response to the letter from the Senators.

Others, though, are voicing support for new market entrants like LTD and SpaceX.

"We are pleased that a number of our members could take advantage of the opportunities that the FCC offered via RDOF," wrote Christina Mason, VP of government affairs for the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), in a statement Wednesday in response to the Senators' letter to Pai. "Though WISPA would have liked to see many more of its members scale the significant barriers to participate, we will continue to work to ensure that innovators and entrepreneurs have access to the same opportunities as entrenched incumbents."

Mason added that WISPA welcomes Congressional oversight over the RDOF process. "It is important to work deliberately through that process to properly ascertain the ability of winners to perform," Mason wrote. "WISPA will continue to study the results of the RDOF auction for important lessons learned which might improve the next reverse auction and bring more, diverse players to the table. Congressional efforts to understand this are welcome, and we stand ready to work with our Congressional champions as they move forward with this important work."

Already some RDOF winners have spoken out about their plans.

"We look forward to deploying our high-capacity, low-latency, and highly-scalable broadband network," said Corey Hauer, CEO of LTD Broadband, in a release published shortly after the RDOF results were announced. The company said it would "greatly expand its fiber-optic Internet offerings to underserved areas in rural America."

To be clear, it's not only LTD and SpaceX that may fall under scrutiny. For example, according to Telecompetitor, Frontier and Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) just this week told the FCC they may not have met all deployment deadlines for 2020 for the Connect America Fund (CAF) II program, an auction held in 2018 that formed a template for the RDOF.

Building back better

Oversight of LTD, SpaceX, Frontier and other RDOF winners will fall to the incoming Biden administration. President Biden has not yet named his pick to replace Pai, but many expect it will be FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.

If so, it's not clear how Rosenworcel might manage the RDOF. Winners of the auction are now on the hook to supply so-called "long form" applications, which will describe in detail how they plan to meet their obligations.

"We think the new FCC leadership has a choice," wrote the analysts with New Street. "It can either subject the fixed wireless winners to a significant engineering review in the long-form process, at the risk of causing a number of defaults before money is spent, or give short shrift to that process and risk significant amounts of subsidy dollars being spent on networks that ultimately will not perform as promised."

Whatever the next FCC chair decides, it will be difficult to change the trajectory of the RDOF after network buildouts begin.

"We think it important for investors to understand – as we know the bidders do – is that as time goes on, the negotiating leverage keeps shifting to the bidder and away from the FCC," explained the New Street analysts. "That is, in the early years, with the first [RDOF] build-out benchmark being in 2024, the winners have the flexibility to build out in the most attractive places. But as time goes on, with the amount of the letter of credit going down, the attractiveness of the locations also going down and the level of the penalty going down (for example, not building out the last tranche requires the return of a relatively small amount of the auction proceeds), the winners hold the most chips in any negotiation with the FCC."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE