Grain Management buys NWS

WASHINGTON – Grain Management, LLC ("Grain" or the "Firm"), a leading private investment firm exclusively focused on broadband technology and the global communications sector, announced today that it has acquired Network Wireless Solutions, LLC ("NWS"), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, NWS sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers. The company also offers services in cell site development, inventory management, and material distribution sales. Such support is critical to the Tower Services sector, and NWS stands out for its differentiated product and service offering that is central to carrier supply chains and the continuous expansion and upgrade of telecommunications networks.

John Hamilton, President of NWS, stated, "our team is excited about the opportunity to partner with Grain's experienced team to continue the expansion of our business, as we provide our customers with the solutions they need whenever they need them. We are eager to be entering into this next phase of growth, advancing our leadership in the industry and continuing to execute for our customers."

"Grain is the ideal partner alongside which we can continue amplifying our growth," said Jeff White, NWS Founder and CEO. "The skill they bring to the table in both strategic execution and a deep understanding of our sector will be crucial to helping NWS reach the next level, bringing tremendous scale and unparalleled products and service to critical infrastructure in our region."

As a seasoned industry investor, Grain drives value through focus, expansive sector knowledge, and rigorous analytics. The Firm's deep expertise and industry relationships will back the management team in enhancing the Company's competitive advantages and supporting an already strong corporate culture.

"We are thrilled to begin work with NWS leadership at such an important time for the market," said Nikola Trkulja, Principal and Investment Committee member for Grain. "The Company has a strong and talented team, offers a unique set of solutions to their customers, and supports mission-critical operations across carrier supply chains. During this partnership, we look forward to assisting NWS in adding more value for an even larger segment of the industry."

Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor to NWS. Fifth Third Bank, National Association served as the Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner and Administrative Agent for the pro rata credit facilities. Woodforest National Bank and First National Bank served as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners on the facilities. Moore & Van Allen, PLLC acted as legal advisor to creditors. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal advisor to Grain and Hirschler served as legal advisor to NWS.

