Google Fiber gets down to business with 2-Gig broadband

Following an initial wave of launches focused on residential customers, Google Fiber has moved ahead with the debut of a top-tier broadband service for business users that delivers 2 Gbit/s downstream and 1 Gbit/s upstream.

Google Fiber's new business tier fetches $250 per month and is being bundled with a static IP address (for components such as web and email servers), a Wi-Fi 6 router and a tri-band mesh extender. The new 2-Gig business tier sells for the same price previously affixed to Google Fiber's 1-Gig service for business, which has been reduced to $100 per month.

A Google Fiber office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(Source: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Expanding the 2-Gig service to business customers will ratchet up commercial services competition with incumbent cable operators and telcos that also offer multi-gig services over fiber.

Google Fiber has hooked up with Dialpad for a 25% discount (for the first two years) on business phone services, including unified communications and video meetings.

Google Fiber introduced its $100 per month, 2-Gig residential service in the fall of 2020, and initially tested it in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. The company has since launched 2-Gig in other FTTP markets, including Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Antonio; Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas); Orange County; Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; The Triangle, North Carolina. Google Fiber is in the process of launching services in West Des Moines, Iowa, where it tangles with Mediacom Communications.

Google Fiber's Webpass fixed wireless services currently deliver up to 1 Gbit/s.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading