Goldman Sachs unit snaps up FTTP player ImOn

NEW YORK and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – ImOn Communications, LLC ("ImOn"), one of the fastest growing fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") broadband companies in eastern Iowa, today announced that it has signed definitive documentation to be acquired by the Infrastructure investing business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management to support ImOn's expansion of its high-speed fiber network in the surrounding markets.

As part of the transaction, Goldman Sachs Asset Management will make new investments to help accelerate ImOn's growth in FTTP data, video, and voice services to homes and businesses throughout eastern Iowa and surrounding markets.

ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and has transformed into a regional fiber-to-the-premise platform that currently owns and operates a 2,000+ mile network that reaches over 60,000 households and businesses. The Company is committed to delivering superior network reliability, unrivaled connection speeds, and exceptional customer service. Goldman Sachs Asset Management's capital, resources, and expertise will help expand ImOn's serviceable footprint, reaching more residents and businesses within the Company's existing markets and new markets.

This transaction supports Goldman Sachs' focus on infrastructure investing, which includes businesses delivering infrastructure that enable more efficient digital solutions and improve connectivity, such as CityFibre, UK's largest independent Full Fibre infrastructure platform, and Global Compute, a global data center platform.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals.

ImOn was advised by Bank Street Group, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, and Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Goldman Sachs Asset Management was advised by TD Securities and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. TD Securities also served as Lead Arranger on the debt financing for the transaction.

ImOn Communications