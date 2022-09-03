GF's new platform takes aim at exploding data volumes, power consumption

OFC 2022 – SAN DIEGO – Anthony Yu, vice president of computing and wired infrastructure at GlobalFoundries (GF), joins the Light Reading podcast on the show floor at OFC to discuss his company's GF Fotonix announcement, the partners involved and the timing of the markets it is addressing with silicon photonics.

The company said its new silicon photonics platform will combine a photonic system, radio frequency (RF) components and high-performance complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic functions. The upshot is that what previously required multiple chips can now be integrated onto a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) using the GF Fotonix platform.

This process is said to provide end customers with greater performance through increased capacity and the ability to add more features at the chip level. At first, those end customers will be hyperscalers and others demanding high-speed connections inside the data center – transceiver-to-transceiver connectivity at distances less than ten kilometers.

In a couple of years, Yu said, there will be a need for chip to chip, or "GPU to GPU connections," where optics are again used to address bandwidth bottlenecks inside of and between racks of servers. This evolution is needed not just because everyone's using more data and requires more bandwidth, but also because data centers are doing different kinds of computing now – more machine learning and artificial intelligence – that demands a different kind of connection between processors, GPUs and high-bandwidth memory.

The partners that GF said will be using GF Fotonix include Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Marvell and NVIDIA – some of the biggest names in networking, as well as top photonics transceivers suppliers. Other partners were among a set of smaller firms and startups that are working on photonic computing applications – companies like Ayar Labs, Lightmatter, PsiQuantum, Ranovus and Xanadu.

