Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

GeoLinks to shift from 5GHz to 60GHz for fixed wireless

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/12/2021
Comment (0)

GeoLinks on Tuesday announced a new fixed wireless platform based on the DOCSIS 3.1 specification that runs in the 60GHz spectrum band that will be deployed across its footprint.

The move would shift GeoLinks off the 5GHz band it has primarily used across its ten years of operation. CEO Skyler Ditchfield said the 5GHz band is becoming increasingly crowded and that the company's new platform will support faster speeds and more reliable connections.

The question driving GeoLinks' shift is: "How do you deliver gigabit services at a reasonable price?" Ditchfield explained.

GeoLinks today counts around 8,000 enterprise customers, and around the same number of residential customers across primarily California and a handful of other states. The company, which primarily operates a fixed wireless Internet network spanning roughly 400 towers, has been working to expand its operations via acquisitions and government funding. For example, the company recently closed on its acquisition of fixed wireless infrastructure and spectrum licenses from TPx Communications (TPx), and it also won $234.9 million in the FCC's recent Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction for rural broadband services.

But Ditchfield explained that GeoLinks doesn't have the financial resources to purchase wide blocks of licensed spectrum (indeed, the FCC's ongoing auction of C-band spectrum licenses recently topped $80 billion in gross proceeds). In order to offer its customers 1 Gbit/s speeds, Ditchfield said the company decided to shift its operations from the cluttered 5GHz band and into the unlicensed 69GHz to 71GHz band (for downlinks) and 81GHz to 83GHz (for uplinks) for its deployments.

He said the company designed a platform for the band with vendor Globtel using the cable industry's DOCSIS 3.1 speciation, which he described as well suited for interference management. The result, Ditchfield said, is an offering dubbed GIGA-AIR that will be able to beam speedy connections to customers up to two miles away.

"We're excited about bringing that to the marketplace," he said, noting that the company will begin commercially deploying the technology in the coming months. He added that GeoLinks will also sell the platform to other rural operators, including cable operators that also may already have experience with DOCSIS.

GeoLinks' new offering underscores a growing interest in fixed wireless technologies, highlighted by expanding deployments from smaller companies like WeLink and bigger companies like T-Mobile and Verizon. However, the fixed wireless industry has also suffered a number of upheavals and setbacks: For example, Starry backtracked on some of its buildout goals, Common Networks transitioned its network in San Francisco's East Bay to Monkeybrains, and Vivint shuttered its Vivint Internet offering last year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE