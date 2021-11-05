Windstream weaves more fiber

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic by Windstream, a long-trusted community partner for high-speed internet, is accelerating its deployment of symmetrical fiber-backed gigabit broadband service, enabling 129,000 customer locations in the first quarter of 2021. The new fiber builds are the first in a multi-year, $2 billion expansion of Kinetic's network.

As a result of these builds and other network enhancements, Kinetic added approximately 13,000 net broadband customers in the first quarter.

This new construction is the latest phase in Kinetic's years-long campaign to extend fiber optic cable deeper into the rural communities it serves. By the end of the year, Kinetic will have fiber gigabit connections available to more than 1 million homes and small and medium-sized businesses.

