Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Will Frontier add a wireless play? 'Never say never,' exec says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/3/2021
Comment (0)

Adding a mobile component to Frontier Communications' broadband mix is intriguing, but for now the company will focus on upgrading and expanding its fiber network as it emerges from bankruptcy.

"Look, I think that is an interesting idea," John Stratton, executive chairman of Frontier's board, said Friday (May 30) when asked about the potential for Frontier to develop a mobile partnership that could help it gain and retain broadband customers in much the same way Comcast and Charter Communications are doing today via their MVNO pacts with Verizon.

"It's informative to keep an eye on Charter and Comcast's progress there, which has been pretty exceptional," said Stratton, a former Verizon exec. Last week, Charter announced it added 300,000 mobile lines in Q1 2021, while Comcast tacked on another 278,000 mobile lines. Combined, Comcast and Charter have about 5.77 million mobile lines in service.

Frontier, which exited bankruptcy on April 30 and is set to start trading on the NASDAQ under the "FYBR" ticker on May 4, has plenty on its plate – it has begun to build fiber to an additional 3.4 million home and business locations, and is evaluating if and when to do the same with an additional 6.7 million locations.

"We have a ton of opportunity right ahead of us right now, and what we want to be careful about is to not distract the company as we start the initial base business of building the fiber, expanding our marketing and sales capabilities," Stratton said on a call that reviewed the company's Q1 2021 results and provided more detail on the post-Chapter 11 vision for the company. "I would never say never to an opportunity like mobile, but in the near term we're going to focus on ... our primary fiber offerings."

Focus on fiber

Frontier's base fiber network currently passes about 3.2 million homes and businesses (a number that includes about 200,000 fiber locations added since January 2020), with 1.3 million customers now getting service on those fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks.

Frontier's initial fiber buildouts will concentrate on markets expected to get the highest internal rate of return, largely identified as those in California, Texas, Florida and Connecticut. Frontier expects to extend its fiber network to 495,000 locations this year, and effectively double that deployment rate in 2022.

The vast majority of Frontier's network covering 11.8 million home and business passings is still DSL/copper, forming the hole that Frontier is now tasked with digging itself out of.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Frontier)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Frontier)

The company also believes it can achieve a penetration rate of 50% in its base fiber network, up from about 41.5% today. In new fiber areas, the plan is to ramp up to a penetration of 35% over a four-year cycle, then head up to 40%-plus.

To help establish a baseline and provide some insight into how its new fiber networks might perform down the road, Frontier will start to report out the financial and operational performance of its current, base fiber network. "We'll effectively put a wall around those [networks]," Stratton said.

Frontier reckons that its total fiber opportunity comprises about 13.3 million locations, including 12.1 million consumer passings. About 3.4 million new locations, including current copper locations, are set to be converted to fiber, with another 6.7 million to be evaluated.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Frontier)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Frontier)

Stratton said the new Frontier team and board expect to complete that strategic review in the next 100 days, and discuss the results in more detail at an investor day set to occur in August. Frontier estimates that its current fiber footprint has one or zero competitors, and 87% of its current copper footprint faces one or zero competitors.

New Frontier CEO sees similarities to Vodafone UK turnaround

On the call, Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery, who led a turnaround at Vodafone UK, discussed what drew him to Frontier as it worked its way out of bankruptcy. He said Frontier and Vodafone UK were similar in revenue size, but Vodafone had a more complicated offering (with both wireless and wireline) and faced more competition in a smaller market area.

But the similarities "really rang a bell for me, because I absolutely loved turning that company [Vodafone UK] around," Jeffery said. "And what I've seen in my first 40 days at Frontier is exactly the same set of things."

Beyond plans to accelerate Frontier's fiber buildouts and upgrades, a big focus is to improve the "operational basics" of Frontier, including the IT systems, adding or enhancing digital and automation capabilities, developing an overall better customer offer, along with "an absolute obsession with competition and winning in the market," Jeffery said.

"I have to be all over every move a competitor makes every second of the day, and to really be on top of customer trends, both as you see them and as you anticipate them," he added.

Financial snapshot

Frontier posed Q1 2021 revenues of $1.68 billion, down 6.3% year-over-year, with adjusted EBIDTA of $670 million, down 2.3%.

The company completed fiber builds to 100,000 locations in Q1 2021, and added 11,000 fiber subscribers in the period. Fiber ARPU rose $4 year-over-year, thanks to speed upgrades and price increases on new and existing accounts.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE