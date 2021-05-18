Top US ISPs added 1.02M broadband subs in Q1

Durham, NH – Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found that the largest cable and wireline phone providers in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 1,020,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 1Q 2021, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,170,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020.

These top broadband providers now account for about 107 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 73.7 million broadband subscribers, and top wireline phone companies having about 33.3 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in 1Q 2021 were 87% of those in 1Q 2020

The top cable companies added about 935,000 subscribers in 1Q 2021 – 76% of the net additions for the top cable companies in 1Q 2020

The top wireline phone companies added about 85,000 total broadband subscribers in 1Q 2021 – compared to a net loss of about 60,000 subscribers in 1Q 2020 Net broadband losses among Telco non-fiber subscribers were more than offset by over 400,000 net adds via fiber in 1Q 2021, bringing the number of Telco broadband subscribers via fiber to about 14.6 million



"Top broadband providers added over one million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021. This marked the fourth time in the past five quarters that there were more than one million net broadband additions in the U.S.," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "Over the past year, there were about 4,665,000 net broadband adds, compared to about 2,760,000 net broadband adds over the prior year."

