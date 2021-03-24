Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

The FCC wants to know how bad your broadband is

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/24/2021
Comment (0)

As part of a new data collection effort on broadband service and availability in the US, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is going right to the people for details on their experience.

On Monday, the FCC announced it will start collecting "first-hand accounts on broadband availability and service quality directly from consumers." The effort is part of the agency's Broadband Data Collection program to reform long-standing inaccuracies in the FCC's mapping data in order to direct broadband services and funds where they are needed. A cross-agency task force to fix the mapping problem was formed in February.

"Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband," Jessica Rosenworcel, acting FCC Chairwoman, said in a press release announcing the new data collecting effort. "Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC's mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed."

Alas, as with most sites that end in .gov, the process of reporting one's broadband experience on the FCC page is not 100% intuitive: The agency directs consumers to https://www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData but it then takes a few clicks down the menu (to the "For Consumers" tab) to find the "Share Your Broadband Experience" button. Moreover, a website may not be the most convenient place for people without Internet access to report their experience.

Still, the effort is an early step toward collecting the kind of data necessary to bridging the digital divide – which requires accurately defining it and knowing where it exists (and not just taking service providers' word for it) – and another one that suggests new leadership is serious about doing so.

Indeed, the FCC acknowledges that the invitation to "Share Your Broadband Experience" is one of many steps that will be taken to rectify the data they have on mapping, calling it a "complex, data-driven effort that will involve building new systems, process, and supporting materials...

"The Commission is working hard to develop these new tools as quickly as possible. In the meantime, consumers can share their broadband experiences with the Broadband Data Task Force," it says.

In addition to serving as a place for people to report their experience with Internet access, the FCC also intends to use the new website as an informational hub for the Broadband Data Collection program.

For those who choose to report their experiences, the FCC is asking for three to five sentences describing "your problem and what could be done to solve your problem."

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor, Light Reading

An earlier version of this story appeared on Broadband World News.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Broadband World News
ATX starts to pick up where Cisco left off

In wake of amplifier licensing deal with Cisco, vendor has notched deals with Midco and Portugal's NOS – two operators in pursuit of 1.2GHz network capacity upgrades.

Policy experts debate the role of wireless in universal broadband

Should the government funnel billions of dollars into wireless technologies that could be affected by vagaries like foliage? A policy debate is unfolding.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE