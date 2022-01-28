The Divide: How FibreONE is helping bring broadband infrastructure to rural Canada





Tim Emoff, vice president of the telecom division at Sales Outsource Solutions, joins the podcast to discuss the digital divide in Canada, where an estimated 45.5% of the population can't access high-speed Internet, and a new project called FibreONE that seeks to tackle that.

A consortium of companies – including Prysmian Group, Clearfield, Dura-Line, MacLean Network Solutions, Primex Technologies and Oldcastle Infrastructure – FibreONE is an effort to help deliver a fiber backbone across rural Canada. We discuss the challenges facing rural Canadian communities when it comes to the digital divide, and how the partners involved in FibreONE are collaborating to expedite the delivery of high-speed broadband.

