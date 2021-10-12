"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

The Divide: FBA's Gary Bolton on taking fiber advocacy to the states

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

For the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA), much of the past year has been spent advocating at the federal level for broadband legislation that prioritizes "future-proof," fiber networks.

While fiber advocates may not have gotten everything they wanted from the $65 billion broadband bill (no mandate for symmetrical network speeds, for example), Gary Bolton, president of the Fiber Broadband Association, says on today's podcast that the industry is setting its sights on the states – and the federal agencies overseeing the funds – as they sort out how billions for broadband will be spent.

Of course, fiber providers are not the only ones lobbying for those dollars. "When the politics get in, there's gonna be a lot of pressure to do the wrong thing," said Bolton.

But the stakes of getting it right are high. "It's really about being able to have resilient networks that can be able to do things like provide public safety, be able to be a pathway to 5G, to be able to do smart grid modernization. So this is the critical infrastructure for our future," he said.

Plus, it's now or never: "We will never be in a position to have this much funding available to get fiber to every American," said Bolton.

We also discuss a new fiber optic technician training program that FBA will launch in January, plus ongoing woes around broadband mapping at the FCC and more.

Related episodes:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Jessica Rosenworcel confirmed for another FCC term

Rosenworcel's official designation as chair (a position she's held in an acting capacity) makes her the first woman to helm the federal agency.

Senators press Sohn, Davidson on how they'll implement broadband bill

With few legislative days left on the calendar, the US Senate Commerce Committee held a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for President Biden's nominees for NTIA head, Alan Davidson, and FCC Commissioner, Gigi Sohn.

Wireless industry report says 5G FWA could connect 43% of rural US

A new industry report from Accenture, commissioned by CTIA, the wireless industry association, makes the case for serving the rural US with fixed wireless, noting that with billions available for broadband, it's 'key to acknowledge that 5G FWA is a future-proof technology.'

Fixed wireless, LEO satellite broadband best suited for unserved and underserved areas – study

Performance data from Comlinkdata/Tutela indicate that T-Mobile Home Broadband and Starlink are as good as VDSL, stomp on DSL, but generally fall short of terrestrial HFC and fiber services.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE