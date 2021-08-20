Life is full of contradictions, and so is the Internet. One of those contradictions is that there are more people online than ever before – and yet unequal access to the Internet is starker than ever.

According to data gathered by Cisco Systems, the world will have 5.3 billion Internet users by 2023. The population that year is forecast to be around 8.1 billion. In the US alone, according to the FCC, there are nearly 17 million schoolchildren who lack the Internet at home. While there is a lot of work left to shrink the digital divide, there is also another undisputed truth about broadband: The more we have, the more we want.

The global average broadband speed continues to grow and will more than double from 2018 to 2023, from 45.9 Mbit/s to 110.4 Mbit/s, according to Cisco. By 2025, 34% of North American broadband homes are forecast to subscribe to speed tiers above 500 Mbit/s, according to Omdia. So those are the two extremes: Some aren't connected at all. Some can't get enough. All of it poses a staggering opportunity ahead for the communications executives in this space.

To help navigate what's happening in this part of the global communications marketplace, we've compiled the Broadband 50 to Watch, a list of influential leaders, innovators and disrupters who are connecting the world in 2021. We're keeping an eye on these executives and think you should, too, as they're moving this part of the industry forward.

On the next page, you can read about the industry leaders who topped our list and why we selected them. Here, below, is a table listing everyone in this year's Broadband 50 to Watch, in alphabetical order:

Table 1: The Broadband 50 to Watch (in alphabetical name order)



Company / Organization First Name Last Name Title Tibit Communications Edward Boyd VP Engineering, CTO, and Co-founder RtBrick Richard Brandon VP of Marketing MTN South Africa Gioavanni Chiarelli Chief Technology & Information Officer PCCW/HKT Carlson Chu SVP Technology Strategy and Development CommScope Tom Cloonan Interim CTO Viavi Stephen Colangelo Business Development Manager - Fiber Plume Fahri Diner CEO and Co-founder Telus Darren Entwistle President and CEO Airties Nicolas Fortineau Chief Marketing Officer ETNO (European Telecommunications Network Operators Association) Lise Fuhr Director General Poland - Office of Electronic Communications Agnieszka Gladysz Director, Department of Strategy and Analysis Casa Systems Jerry Guo President and CEO National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick CEO Ciena Wayne Hickey Senior Advisor, Product Marketing Vodacom Dejan Kastelic CTO Adtran Ronan Kelly CTO EMEA & APAC Regions Broadcom Glen Kramer Technical Director Vecima Networks Sumit Kumar CEO Cable One Julie Laulis CEO Izzi Telecom Israel Madiedo Luna Innovation and Technology Director Harmonic Asaf Matatyaou VP, Solutions and Product Management, Cable Edge Business CableLabs Phil McKinney CEO Corning Cate McNaught Emerging Applications Market Development Manager MTN Group Charles Molapisi Group Chief Technology Officer Clearfield Kevin Morgan CMO Exfo Philippe Morin CEO Teleste Hanno Narjus CEO Teleste Intercept / SVP Teleste Safaricom George Njuguna CIO Iskratel Janez Ori Strategy, Innovation and Digitalization Director Open Fiber Elisabetta Ripa CEO Chorus Kurt Rodgers Network Strategy Manager The Cable Center Jay Rolls Board Member HiLight Semiconductor Christian Rookes VP of Marketing SK Telecom Hongseok Shin Senior Manager Starlink by SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell President and COO Proximus Geert Standaert CTO Siklu Dave Sumi VP of Marketing UTOPIA Fiber Roger Timmerman CEO Positron Access Solutions Pierre Trudeau President and CTO Airtel Africa Razvan Ungureanu CTO Orange Thierry Valette VP of Operations, Transformation, and Performance Nokia Stefaan Vanhastel CTO, Fixed Networks Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG-CONNECT) Roberto Viola Director-General DZS Charlie Vogt CEO Calix Michael Weening President and COO ATX Networks Dan Whalen CEO Vodafone Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer Megacable Enrique Yamuni CEO ZCorum Rick Yuzzi Vice President Huawei Jeffrey Zhou President of Access Networks

The process of making a list like this is always a team effort and, in this case, that team included veteran industry journalists like Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert and Nicole Ferraro, a Light Reading contributor and the host of The Divide podcast. Omdia analysts Julie Kunstler and Jaimie Lenderman also helped put this list together and helped guide us to cover a wide array of broadband companies and countries. Informa Tech's Francesca Greane also assisted in the production process and keeping us on schedule.

– Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

The Broadband 50 to Watch was compiled by editors and analysts across Informa Tech, including journalists from Light Reading, and analysts from Omdia. Download it as a free PDF here

Editor's note: This list was originally published on Light Reading's sister website, Broadband World News, on July 20.

