Technetix hires biz dev VP for Europe

ALBOURNE, United Kingdom – Technetix is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Basham as VP Business Development, Europe. Mark is a highly experienced executive having worked in the communications and broadband industry all his career. He joins Technetix following 6 years as Vice President of Business Development at Edgecore Networks, a subsidiary of Accton, the outsourced development manufacturer of network routers. Mark's career has been in sales, engineering and project management roles for distinguished broadband network vendor companies including Intune Networks, Tellabs and Marconi, as well as network operators Mercury and Cable & Wireless.

Mark is looking forward to partnering with Technetix' customer base in developing their broadband networks with an extensive FTTx range including the VS Virtual Fibre data overlay transmission system, the MicroPlug OLT system, the InCoax solution for Ethernet over coax and an outstanding range of internal and external fibre management products. Mark will also be responsible for x-Haul solutions to mobile operators.

