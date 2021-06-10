Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Swisscom fiber plans are in jeopardy after govt. puts up roadblock

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/6/2021
Comment (0)

Swisscom CEO Urs Schaeppi did not seem troubled when ComCo, the Swiss competition authority, began probing his fiber plans in late 2020. "We don't think that there will be a big impact," he told investors on a call a few weeks later. Yet by October this year, the tone was alarmist. Government objections could delay fiber rollout for years, warned Schaeppi, smashing into his multi-billion-euro project like a Swiss avalanche into a hillside chalet.

Switzerland's mountainous topography partly explains why Swisscom, the telecom incumbent, has used a multitude of access technologies to satisfy broadband demand. Pulling fiber all the way to remote doorsteps in the Alps would probably not be economical. Still, in a country of about 4 million households, Swisscom had made a full-fiber service available to about 1.8 million properties by June. Under expansion plans, it aims to bring full-fiber connectivity to around 60% of all premises by the end of 2025.

The fiber plans of Swisscom CEO Urs Schaeppi have been dealt a government blow.
The fiber plans of Swisscom CEO Urs Schaeppi have been dealt a government blow.

These investment plans are now in peril. While the technical details of the case are somewhat arcane, ComCo appears to have taken issue with Swisscom's planned range of wholesale offers. "They actually made a claim against us, and they actually asked for a Layer 1 access in the central office," said Schaeppi back in February. "That's the main request of the commission."

This Layer 1 wholesale product would essentially allow a competitor to install its own equipment in Swisscom exchanges, giving that rival more control over customers and the ability to differentiate its services. Swisscom already offers Layer 1 on its point-to-point full-fiber network. In this set-up, each individual customer connection is based on a separate optical fiber to the Swisscom exchange. These can simply be attached to the competitor's equipment. But Swisscom plans to use a different architecture called point-to-multipoint for its fiber expansion. And Layer 1 will not be available on that to most competitors.

Wholesale or no sale

Widely used across Europe, a point-to-multipoint network runs one fiber-optic feeder cable out of the exchange and into a distribution point, where it splits like the branches of a tree into separate fibers for multiple customer premises. Swisscom has indicated that it will offer a Layer 1 wholesale product to Salt, one of its main telecom rivals. But that is only because Salt is an investment partner in the fiber expansion, sharing what Swisscom calls "the associated business risks." Those not co-investing will, it seems, have to make do with a more basic Layer 3 service, renting space on Swisscom's lines and equipment.

The implication is that Layer 1 on point-to-multipoint would generally not make commercial sense for the Swiss incumbent. "Swisscom is open to further partnerships, such as this one with Salt," said a Swisscom spokesperson when asked if that is the case. "We are convinced that with this and with our wholesale products, we offer good solutions to enable competition."

Evidently, though, it has not been able to fend off the Swiss authorities. This week, the Federal Administrative Court took ComCo's side in the increasingly acrimonious dispute. "The precautionary measures oblige Swisscom to offer a Layer 1 service," said Swisscom's spokesperson. "Swisscom is now examining which measures are necessary as a result of yesterday's decision."

A sizeable investment is at stake. Swisscom claimed earlier this year to have spent a total of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) on various fiber-optic technologies, and it routinely invests about CHF1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in IT and infrastructure for Switzerland each year. In the meantime, telecom operators have gained little, if anything, from ratcheting up their broadband speeds. That explains why there has been a limited appetite for splurging billions on a full-fiber rollout.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Swisscom affair has made analysts worry that a government mandate on Layer 1 will hurt returns. "The decision that ComCo gets on Layer 1 will determine how profitable your investment in fiber will be over those four, five years?" Steve Malcolm, an analyst at Redburn, asked Urs Schaeppi in February, when Swisscom's boss was making light of the situation. Today, Swisscom's share price was down about 2% at the time of writing, although it remains 12% higher than it was at the start of this year.

Ultimately, the bigger losers could be Huawei and Switzerland. Hit by US sanctions and government bans, the Chinese equipment vendor is the only supplier of broadband equipment to Swisscom and will not welcome project delays – even in smaller markets – while it struggles elsewhere. As for Switzerland, unless other companies step forward and agree to build heavily regulated fiber networks that meet government approval, its future gigabit infrastructure could end up with more holes than a slice of Emmental cheese.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE