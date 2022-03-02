Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Swisscom appoints new CEO amid fiber concerns

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/3/2022
Comment (0)

Urs Schaeppi seems pretty happy with Swisscom’s performance over the past 12 months. The CEO hailed the Swiss operator's "strong financial result in 2021," when it recorded growth in revenue and operating income despite the difficulties related to the pandemic.

"We inspired customers with our products, service and infrastructure in a persistently challenging environment," Schaeppi claimed.

This will also be the last time that Schaeppi presides over Swisscom's earnings presentation. After nine years at the helm, he has decided it is time to step down as CEO.

Obstacle course: The Swiss operator remains in talks with the regulator about the blocked expansion of its fiber-optic network. (Source: Unsplash)
Obstacle course: The Swiss operator remains in talks with the regulator about the blocked expansion of its fiber-optic network.
(Source: Unsplash)

Swisscom announced that Christoph Aeschlimann, currently head of infrastructure, network and IT, and a member of Swisscom's group executive board since 2019, will take over the top job when Schaeppi leaves on June 1, 2022.

Before he bids farewell to a company that has been his home for 23 years, Schaeppi will be hoping to resolve a major problem that has plagued Swisscom in recent months.

In June last year, Schaeppi warned that government objections could delay fiber rollout for years, because the Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) and the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) took issue with Swisscom's planned range of wholesale offers.

Indeed, the matter remains very much in the air. Schaeppi indicated that Swisscom is still "in dialogue" with ComCo over the issue, noting that the situation regarding the expansion of the fiber-optic network "remains difficult."

"Clarity is needed urgently in the ongoing proceedings with the Competition Commission. The Swiss economy and society are dependent on a future-oriented fiber-optic expansion to drive digitisation forward," he said.

Meanwhile, Swisscom had connected 4.8 million or some 90% of homes and businesses to its 80Mbit/s network by the end of 2021. Over 3.9 million or 72% of homes and businesses also now have access to 200Mbit/s services owing to "a combination of fibre-optic technologies," the operator said.

The focus is now on the deployment of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). Swisscom had aimed to double FTTH coverage to around 60% in Switzerland by 2025, but said the intervention by the authorities would make such a feat significantly more expensive and would reduce the planned coverage to 50%.

"The original expansion target of creating around 1.5 million fibre-optic connections by 2025 would thus be reduced by a third, or around 500,000 homes and offices," the operator said.

In terms of 5G, Swisscom said it currently covers 99% of the Swiss population with a basic version of 5G.

Italy still outshines Switzerland

In 2021, group revenue increased by 0.7% year-on-year to CHF 11.2 billion (US$12.1 billion), once again primarily owing to growth at Italian unit Fastweb. Group EBITDA increased by 2.2% to CHF 4.45 billion ($4.82 billion).

In Switzerland, revenue fell slightly by 0.2% to CHF 8.2 billion ($8.89 billion). The group blamed competition and price pressure for a 3.3% decline in telecoms services revenue.

Fastweb reported year-on-year revenue growth of 3.8% to €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion), meanwhile, as well as a 5.4% rise in EBITDA to €826 million ($932.6 million).

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on
Light Reading.

For the 2022 financial year, Swisscom is forecasting net revenue of CHF 11.1 billion-CHF 11.2 billion ($12 billion-$12.2 billion), EBITDA of around CHF 4.4 billion ($4.77 billion) and capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion ($2.5 billion). Swisscom is proposing an unchanged dividend of CHF 22 ($23.86) per share for both 2021 and 2022.

The operator also warned that tough competition and high pressure on prices persist in Switzerland and reiterated its intention to reduce its cost base by some CHF 100 million ($108 million) in 2022, as in previous years.

Although this will involve job cuts in some areas, Swisscom said new jobs will be created in growth areas such as the IT solutions business.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE