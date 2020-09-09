Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Suitors finally emerge for GTT's infrastructure division

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/9/2020
Comment (0)

Heavily indebted GTT Communications has reportedly stirred up some interest for its fiber assets in Europe, which sit within the company's infrastructure division.

According to Bloomberg, affiliates of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, UK private equity firm 3i Group, and AustralianSuper, a pension fund manager, were in "advanced talks" with GTT's top brass.

One unnamed source said the consortium was willing to shell out $2 billion for the GTT fiber European footprint, which gave the company's share price a 31% bounce when news broke.

The uplift is not as impressive as it might sound. Heavy net losses and mounting debt, as rising integration costs took their toll following a string of acquisitions, has seen the GTT share price tank in recent months.

GTT's pan-European fiber assets, along with related subsea transatlantic fiber and data center infrastructure, were the result of acquiring network providers Interoute and Hibernia.

But the firm's strategy has shifted since those heady M&A days, moving away from infrastructure to focus more on services.

Bumpy ride
GTT began the formal process of inviting bids for its infrastructure division in March. The original plan was to have the whole thing done and dusted by August.

If there appears to be a slight delay in pushing the deal through, GTT has already taken action to replace Rick Calder as CEO, who stepped down on June 1.

Thirteen years at the GTT helm, Calder was the driving force behind a flurry of recent acquisitions. These included not only Interoute and Hibernia, but also KPN International, Transbeam, Global Capacity and Perseus Telecom.

Ernie Ortega, formerly GTT's chief revenue officer, took on the role of interim CEO. The board said in May that it had initiated an executive search for a new CEO to "lead GTT moving forward."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Our children, our homes, ourselves: Cybersecurity threat, and a solution for a ‘new normal’
Next-Generation Central Office (NGCO)
Laying the Foundations for a 5G Data Center Through NFVi
How QCT MANO Opens the Door to 5G Data Center Success
Building Versatile uCPE Platforms Through Partnership
Leading Telcos Are Innovating With New Digital Stacks to Disrupt Customer Experiences
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE