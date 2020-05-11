Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Rick Baldridge succeeds Mark Dankberg as Viasat's president and CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat, a global communications company, today announced that Viasat's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Dankberg has become Executive Chairman of the Company, a new position. He is continuing in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viasat, Inc. The Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Rick Baldridge, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. These executive changes went into effect on November 3, 2020.

This evolution formalizes the way Dankberg and Baldridge have been operating for the past several years. As Executive Chairman, Dankberg will continue to focus on advancing the strategic technology and business direction of the Company, as well as continue to influence the national and global space and broadband regulatory environments that are critical to Viasat's global strategy. As President and CEO, Baldridge will continue his executive and operational leadership, with a focus on building and growing a customer-centric organization that will continue to deliver compelling global services and products. Baldridge will maintain his seat on the Viasat Board of Directors.

This leadership evolution is an initial step in the Company's long-term succession plan, creating a foundation for the development of future generations of executive leadership. This seamless transition comes at an important time in Viasat's growth where the demands for innovation, leadership and operational execution are paramount in scaling the Company as it prepares for the impending launch of the ViaSat-3 global constellation. The new constellation will expand Viasat's reach and capabilities into new geographies and emerging vertical markets, further broadening the Company's broadband and technology leadership positions.

'This represents a natural evolution and will best serve the interests of Viasat's long-term future, as we execute against our plan to deliver ubiquitous, affordable connectivity that will help close the global digital divide,' said Dankberg. 'Rick has been managing virtually all of the Company's operations and key direct reports for several years, while I have been focused on technology innovation, industry thought leadership and regulatory issues at a time of dynamic change and opportunity within the space and broadband sectors. I'm very pleased Rick has agreed to take on the CEO role. We have built a close relationship through the years that is reflected in every part of Viasat – from our company culture, to our business strategies and operational execution. And for me personally, this is an opportunity to define a role where I can continue to contribute to our success for years to come.'

Viasat

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE