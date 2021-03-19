Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Project Gigabit, or how to waste £5B of UK taxpayers' money

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 3/19/2021
Comment (0)

The UK's broadband builders are already sniffing around a £5 billion ($5.8 billion) pile of taxpayer dosh allocated to Project Gigabit, Boris Johnson's plan to bring high-speed networks to Britain's hinterland. Details published today included endorsements of varying enthusiasm from the bosses of Openreach, CityFibre and Gigaclear, three of the country's most high-profile investors. Alongside those was a verbal gem from Oliver Dowden, the digital secretary. Project Gigabit will make us "gigafit," he presumably scribbled to his own amusement.

Conspicuous by its absence was Virgin Media, the biggest operator of a broadband network after Openreach. Six years ago, former CEO Tom Mockridge lashed out at the notion of subsidizing broadband rollout in hard-to-reach places. A £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) "superfast" scheme amounted to illegal state aid for Openreach, he grumbled to the European Commission. The scheme "does not offer the taxpayer value for money," Mockridge told the Financial Times. "It is no longer necessary in today's investment-rich market and it leads to wasteful overbuild."

'Project Gigabit is the rocket boost that we need,' said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Project Gigabit is the rocket boost that we need," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Much has changed since then, of course. The UK is out of the European Union. What was superfast in 2015 now looks relatively pedestrian to full-fiber enthusiasts like Johnson. The private sector is expected to cater to about 80% of homes. Without help, the remaining 20% could be stuck in a broadband layby while their fellow citizens enjoy life in the fast lane.

But enjoy is the operative word. Few people seriously need a gigabit connection any more than city dwellers need gas-guzzling SUVs. Taxpayers, funnily enough, are not expected to pay for those. Broadband subsidies, though, have acquired an acceptability that is hard to fathom. The locations identified for Project Gigabit include the Lake District National Park, where a house typically sells for £275,000 ($381,000), 10% more than the national average. The less wealthy are stumping up so that rich folk in the countryside can watch lockdown videos in ultra-high definition.

Mad ramblings

These are the mad ramblings of a Luddite, critics would say. People similarly argued that part-fiber networks were a wasteful investment in the days of all-copper broadband, which would be useless today for many people working or studying from home. It is difficult to imagine what services will require gigabit connections and be as essential to existence as running water or electricity. That does not mean they will never appear.

Vague possibilities, though, do not justify a £5 billion splurge during the worst economic crisis in a century. One of the remarkable things about lockdown is how well the UK's part-fiber networks have coped with a surge in traffic. A reliable service of several megabits per second will suffice for "essentials" such as checking emails, reading news, filing copy and online shopping. BT this week committed to a full-fiber rollout that will cover two thirds of the entire country, after the regulator dropped any pricing controls and further weakened the case for Project Gigabit.

For people in the 20% of the country that will lack gigabit connectivity from the private sector, there are three alternatives. The first is simply to make do with what's available. That, according to the government's own data, is a "superfast" connection for more than 97% of the UK – superfast meaning at least 30 Mbit/s. Public-sector funding may be justified for the other 3%. And a gigabit investment could make sense if it would cost little more to provide than superfast.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Anyone desperate for gigabit could always move to an area where it is available. Right now, gigabit is no more essential than a cocktail lounge or Michelin-star restaurant, and no disgruntled resident of a town that lacked them would see government subsidies as the answer (assuming he or she were sane). The other option is a community-funded deployment. Some have already taken shape with private-sector support.

The points Mockridge made in 2015 are still valid today. The taxpayer-funded Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) project was hugely controversial because Openreach snaffled just about all the contracts, as well as control of some future profits, according to Virgin Media at the time. The cable operator also criticized the project for slamming the door shut on private-sector competition. Schemes to raise demand would have been preferable, it said.

Perhaps the administrators of Project Gigabit will learn from those mistakes and make it look more equitable. Perhaps the UK's withdrawal from the European Union means it is no longer as mindful of European Commission pronouncements about state aid. And perhaps nobody will care. When the national debt is £2.1 trillion ($2.5 trillion), and growing by tens of billions every month, a £5 billion investment in broadband may barely even register.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
The UK's £1.4B 5G auction farce is still not over

Operators are pleased to have paid so little after Ofcom rejected calls to scrap the familiar format, but their spectrum is all over the place.

MWC 2021 is a go, but can it attract 50K visitors?

The mother of all telecom trade shows has just unveiled details of a health-and-safety plan that will either encourage or deter attendees.

Deutsche Telekom in no rush to join towers frenzy

The German incumbent is weighing options for its infrastructure while the region's powerbrokers continue to advance.

The rise and fall of Telefónica

Worth $370 billion in 2006, Spain's biggest telecom operator is valued at just $25 billion today.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE