Podcast: Low-latency broadband powers a Michigan music masterclass

The Light Reading podcast welcomes Dan Kurin, the tech coordinator at Factory Two, and Brandon Corder, the CEO of Beats x Beers, to discuss an upcoming experiment with low-latency broadband in Flint, Michigan.

Using the LoLa software system, developed in Italy and popularized by Internet2, a group of musicians at Factory Two will conduct a real-time musical performance and hip hop masterclass over a low-latency fiber network for students across town at the Flint Cultural Center Academy. This event, called Beats x Broadband, is sponsored in part by US Ignite as part of its National Science Foundation-funded Smart Gigabit Communities program. The class takes place on Thursday, February 25, at 4:00 p.m. ET and you can watch it on Facebook Live.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading