Podcast: Everstream CEO on fueling fiber expansion





Brett Lindsey, CEO of Everstream, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser on the podcast to discuss the company's strategy around building fiber networks in the Midwest. Lindsey also addresses how Everstream competes with incumbent telcos such as AT&T, and how the pandemic has impacted construction of new fiber buildouts.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading