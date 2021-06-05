Podcast: The Divide – Next Century Cities' Francella Ochillo on documenting local perspectives in broadband policy

On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Francella Ochillo, executive director, Next Century Cities: a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, that works to support local officials and community leaders in their efforts to expand broadband.

She and I discuss the challenges local communities face in having their voices represented in broadband policy making, as well as how inaccurate FCC mapping data imperils state and municipal efforts, and the day-to-day work that Next Century Cities is doing to ensure local communities can get access to the broadband funding and services they need.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading