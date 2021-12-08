Podcast: The Divide – How Flume is tapping NYC's dark fiber to deliver affordable broadband





On this episode, we hear from Prashanth Vijay, founder and CEO of Flume, a last-mile, dark-fiber-based home broadband service.

Flume was launched in New York City in 2020 to introduce competition to the service provider market and to help bring affordable broadband to underserved areas.

We discuss how Flume accesses and leverages dark fiber to deliver high-speed Internet at competitive prices, Flume's commitment to deliver broadband to New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) buildings through the NYC Internet Master Plan, and where the company plans to expand next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading