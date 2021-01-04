Podcast: The Divide – Fiber Broadband Association's Gary Bolton on the 'good news, good news' for fiber





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association: an organization of over 350 companies focused on delivering an all-fiber broadband network across the Americas.

As the head of the Fiber Broadband Association, Gary is unsurprisingly pretty optimistic about fiber's potential and progress. We discuss why he says the US needs a fiber-first strategy and the legislation in Congress that could get us there, why hype around satellite broadband could be a "disaster" for communities, and why municipalities and electric cooperatives are becoming "the biggest emerging class of fiber deployers."

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading