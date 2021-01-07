Sign In Register
x
FTTX

Podcast: The Divide – CORI's Matt Dunne on closing the rural opportunity gap

7/1/2021


On this episode, we hear from Matt Dunne, founder and executive director of the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI), which is a nonprofit action tank that started in 2017 to close the rural opportunity gap for broadband services.

We discuss the impact the digital divide has had on the rural US over the past 20+ years and how CORI works with communities to help them build out broadband, among other things. In addition, we discuss why rural America does need fiber infrastructure, despite what some industry stakeholders would have you believe, and which state and federal policies are and are not working when it comes to helping rural communities get connected.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading

