Podcast: The Divide – Clearfield CEO Cheri Beranek on preparing for the 'fiber bubble'





On this episode, we hear from Cheri Beranek, president and CEO of Clearfield, a company that designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management products.

We discuss how Clearfield creates its products to be scalable and cost effective for service providers, how the company is preparing for what she calls a forthcoming "fiber bubble" amidst labor and supply shortages, whether or not it's realistic to deploy fiber everywhere in the United States – and more.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?," Light Reading