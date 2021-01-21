Podcast – The Divide: Pew's Anna Read on state efforts to close the gap





Welcome to "The Divide" – a new podcast from Light Reading exploring the ongoing digital divide: why it still exists, where it still exists and what needs to be done to fix it.

Today's guest is Anna Read, a research officer with the broadband research initiative at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

We discuss ongoing challenges to broadband access and adoption, which policies and efforts are (and are not) working, and how state programs and public-private partnerships can make a difference.

For more from Pew's broadband research initiative, check out this interactive 50-state tool documenting broadband policy in the US.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading