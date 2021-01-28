Podcast – The Divide: NDIA's Angela Siefer on digital redlining





Welcome to "The Divide" – a podcast from Light Reading exploring the ongoing digital divide: why it still exists, where it still exists and what needs to be done to fix it.

Today's guest is Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA). We talk about what digital inclusion work looks like, how the digital divide is being made worse by digital redlining, and what needs to happen at a provider and policy level to change that.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading