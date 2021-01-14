Podcast – The Divide: EFF's Ernesto Falcon on 'building back better' broadband





Welcome to "The Divide" – a new podcast from Light Reading exploring the ongoing digital divide: why it still exists, where it still exists and what needs to be done to fix it.

Today's guest is Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). We discussed the need for nationwide fiber infrastructure in the US and what's holding that up, what the pandemic has revealed about broadband policy in the US, and what to expect from the incoming Biden administration on the broadband front.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading