Podcast – The Divide: Dr. Nicol Turner Lee on the 'digitally invisible'





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, a senior fellow in governance studies and the director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institute.

As a researcher and policy advocate, Dr. Turner Lee went on a ten-city tour investigating the digital divide in the US up close, which she writes about in her forthcoming book, "Digitally Invisible: How the Internet is Creating the New Underclass."

We discuss what she saw during that tour, what is and isn't working when it comes to telecommunications policy, and best practices learned from public-private partnerships to get people connected during the pandemic.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading