Podcast – The Divide: ConnectMaine's Peggy Schaffer on the 'street-by-street battle' for broadband

On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Peggy Schaffer, executive director for the ConnectMaine Authority.

ConnectMaine was established in 2006. Since then, Shaffer says it has spent approximately $12 million in grant funding to expand broadband services to people.

She and I discuss the state of broadband in the state of Maine and what her office has been able to accomplish; as well as what she hopes to see from federal broadband legislation and why she believes that we need to stop giving money to the FCC.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading