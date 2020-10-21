Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Pent-up demand drives Fios Internet sub growth to five-year high

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/21/2020
Comment (0)

Verizon's Fios Internet business crushed expectations in Q3 as the telco got a grip on pent-up demand that built up during early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic when field installations were stalled out.

Thanks in part to a restart of those field installs, Fios Internet adds of 144,000 beat expectations of just 37,000. That extended the provider's grand total to 6.11 million, up 4.1% from 5.86 million a year earlier.

Verizon's Fios Internet base soared in Q3. Looking ahead, the company is bullish about 5G Home amid the recent deployment of a new powerful gateway for a service that is delivered over millimeter-wave spectrum. (Image source: Verizon)
Verizon's Fios Internet base soared in Q3. Looking ahead, the company is bullish about 5G Home amid the recent deployment of a new powerful gateway for a service that is delivered over millimeter-wave spectrum.
(Image source: Verizon)

"That's a five-year high," Hans Vestberg, Verizon's CEO, said of the Q3 Fios Internet results on today's earnings call.

Even without the Q2 backlog fueled by the pandemic, Verizon still would have added "significantly north of 100,000" Fios Internet customers in Q3, thanks in part to the company's relatively new Mix & Match bundles that lead with broadband, said Matt Ellis, Verizon's EVP and CFO.

With DSL losses included, Verizon added 113,000 total broadband connections in Q3, versus a loss of 5,000 a year earlier. Verizon ended the period with about 471,000 DSL subs.

Bullish on 5G Home

Verizon remains optimistic that 5G Home, a fixed wireless access service delivered over millimeter-wave spectrum, will enable the telco to grab home broadband share as it has done previously with its fiber-based Fios broadband service.

Vestberg reiterated a plan to reach 30 million homes with 5G Home over the next five to eight years, expecting material revenues from that piece of the business to start in 2021.

So far, Verizon has deployed 5G Home in eight cities, with plans to extend that to ten by the end of 2020. "There's no reason why any city with [5G] mobility would not be a 5G Home city as well," Vestberg said.

He said the new, more powerful consumer premises equipment (CPE) for 5G Home, which can be used for self-installations, represents "a step change" in coverage and capabilities compared to previous generation CPE for 5G Home that relied on a smartphone chipset.

The new CPE for 5G Home is tailored for both indoor and outdoor deployments. "We have a lot of indoor installations right now," Vestberg said. But he did not offer a specific time frame for when Verizon might report 5G Home-specific numbers as the service starts to scale up.

Verizon's ho-hum Fios video results continued. The telco lost 61,000 Fios video subs in Q3 2020, versus a loss of 67,000 a year ago, ending the period with 3.92 million. Notably, Verizon's Mix & Match program tends to steer customers to YouTube TV rather than the telco's own Fios video service.

Wireline voice remains in decline. Verizon lost 72,000 Fios digital voice subs in Q3, cutting that total to 3.38 million. Verizon ended the period with 5.3 million total wireline voice connections, down 10.2% year-over-year.

Total Fios revenues were down 1.4%, to $2.77 billion.

Biz service resilience

Verizon business services revenues have held up during the pandemic – they were down 1.7%, to $7.88 billion in the period. Revenues from the global enterprise and small and midsized business services segments dropped 4.4% and 5.4% respectively during the period, while revenues for the public sector and "other" segment were up 11.3%.

SMB is "where we see the challenge," Vestberg said. "It's not getting worse, but we still have that concern."

"Business Wireline has remained more resilient than we would have guessed," Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson, said today in a research note. "The segment has historically been quite cyclical, but the rate of decline has remained relatively modest."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE