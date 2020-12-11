NCTC, Adtran form FTTP-focused partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. & LENEXA, Kan. – ADTRAN, the leading provider of next-generation multi-Gigabit, fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced a new agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) to help advance its member companies' broadband service goals. NCTC represents more than 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 states.

With the agreement in place, NCTC members will have access to ADTRAN's market-leading broadband access portfolio, including the award-winning Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform, 10G PON and 10G EPON solutions, Mosaic Subscriber Suite and smart home solutions, as well as full professional and support services. This comprehensive portfolio provides the foundation for NCTC member companies to build, deliver and manage an unmatched broadband subscriber experience for their customers on open networking platforms architected to scale.

Over 200 NCTC members, including Comporium, Consolidated Communications, Lumos, Vast Broadband and Vexus Fiber, already have deployments underway leveraging ADTRAN's access solutions and Mosaic Subscriber Suite of innovative software applications and services.

The agreement includes specialized offerings that will help NCTC members design, deploy, test, manage and upgrade their networks. These offerings include access to network evaluation and audit services, resident engineer support services and Virtual CTO services to assist with network design, planning, provisioning and software upgrade support.

