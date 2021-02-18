MoCA, Broadband Forum connect on low-cost fiber extension

SAN RAMON, Calif. – MoCA, Multimedia over Coax Alliance, in collaboration with Broadband Forum, now offers PON fiber network providers and service operators a low cost fiber access extension standard using existing coaxial cabling and Fiber to the Extension Point (FTTep) architecture.

The cost-effective and rapidly deployable MoCA Access 2.5 provides operators the ability to use FTTep architecture for multi-gigabit network bandwidth over existing coaxial cable building infrastructure without ducting challenges or other restrictions that might prevent seamless fiber deployments.

MoCA Access 2.5 delivers 2.5 gigabits per second on the media access control (MAC) layer over existing coaxial cabling in Single Family Units (SFUs), Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) and commercial buildings. The spectrum for MoCA Access 2.5 is selectable between 400 MHz to 1675 MHz which allows the technology to coexist with other services including Cable-TV, DOCSIS, direct broadcast satellite, or terrestrial TV services. MoCA Access 2.5 is deployed as a Point-to-Point (P2P) or Point-to-MultiPoint (P2MP) topology from FTTep locations based on the building's existing coaxial network infrastructure.

