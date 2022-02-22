Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Huawei to be stopped from selling fiber products in UK

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

Huawei looked far too Chinese for its own good when the British began worrying about so-called "high-risk vendors" in the country's 5G networks.

Despite its protestations of independence from China's rulers, it was roundly condemned as a security risk by the Boris Johnson-led government. Operators that had gorged on Huawei products were ordered to flush it out of their mobile systems by 2028.

That was enough time, everyone seemed to agree, for the avoidance of any disruption. But authorities held off making a firm decision about the fiber products used in fixed broadband networks. Now they have weighed in with new proposals there and some relaxation of other requirements.

Previously, operators had been told to reduce Huawei's presence to 35% of the 5G and 35% of the full-fiber access networks by January 2023. Under changes proposed in recent days, they will now have until July 2023 to hit these targets.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which announced the update, appears to have taken pity on operators amid the pandemic, citing the "difficulties" they have faced.

A less common sight in the UK since the government announced its ban. (Source: Huawei)
A less common sight in the UK since the government announced its ban.
(Source: Huawei)

There is still no move to banish Huawei from full-fiber networks in future. Authorities had resisted such a tough approach out of concern about the lack of alternatives – only Finland's Nokia qualified as another "scale" vendor of full-fiber products.

Instead, the government wants operators not to install any "sanctions-affected Huawei equipment" from now on. That reflects concern that Huawei would have had to fall back on components from less trusted sources when it was cut off from its US suppliers.

It is probably some relief for BT, which has built a part of its full-fiber network with Huawei and lobbied to retain Chinese equipment until the early 2030s. A ban that forced it to rip out Huawei equipment would drive up costs and hinder full-fiber rollout.

Authorities probably desisted because this could also have upset their national "gigabit" ambitions. If these rules take effect, no one will be more pleased than Adtran and Nokia, BT's other full-fiber vendors, because BT will have to build the rest of its network using their products.

Unsurprisingly, Huawei is not so happy. "Political pressures have already forced the government to exclude Huawei from 5G, delaying its rollout by several years," it said in a statement. "These same pressures will jeopardize the rollout of fiber broadband, unnecessarily pushing up costs for businesses and families."

More time on mobile

On the mobile side, the six-month delay could reflect concern about the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on rollout and pricing, said John Strand, the CEO of Danish advisory firm Strand Consult.

But he has previously criticized the suggestion by Huawei and operators that a mandated swap-out by end-2027 would be especially disruptive or costly. Operators in other countries have swapped vendors far more quickly and without incurring additional costs, he has argued. And much of the 4G equipment that had to be swapped at the same time (for interoperability reasons) looked due for replacement anyway.

Moreover, none of the UK operators has complained about the timetable in the last two years. Of the four UK firms with nationwide mobile networks, BT looked the most heavily reliant on Huawei at the time of the ban, having used its products across two-thirds of its radio access network. It moved quickly to announce Ericsson as a new vendor and signed a 5G deal with Nokia, its other existing supplier.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

O2 (now Virgin Media O2) had virtually no Huawei equipment whatsoever, while Three was at the early stages of a 5G rollout with Huawei, after relying on Nokia for its 3G network and South Korea's Samsung for its 4G one. Like BT, it has quickly shifted from Huawei to Ericsson.

That leaves Vodafone, which only ever used Huawei across one third of UK mobile sites, according to Scott Petty, its chief digital officer, during an update in 2019. Its main challenge seems to be complying with the end-2027 ban. Vodafone is introducing open RAN – a relatively immature technology – across about 2,500 Huawei sites and has not announced a plan for the other 3,500 where Chinese equipment is used.

The other concern for the UK government is the "core," the sensitive control center of the network. It has demanded that all Huawei products be removed from the core by end-January 2023, just 11 months from now.

BT inadvertently acquired a 4G core from Huawei with its 2016 takeover of EE. It is shifting to a 5G core supplied by Ericsson that will also support 4G customers, allowing it to jettison the Huawei system. The government clock is ticking.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE