Great Plains Communications brings fiber services to Blair and Valley, Nebraska

BLAIR, Neb. — Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern regional telecommunications provider has begun deploying fiber in Blair and Valley, Nebraska to bring enhanced fiber-driven products and services including gigabit-internet speeds to these communities.

The construction of the fiber-optic infrastructure is underway with customers being turned up in phases starting in the fall. The projects are scheduled for completion by Spring of 2022.

"Fiber advances communities by drawing new businesses, creating new career opportunities and enabling citizens to learn, work and access entertainment from home," said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. "We are proud to deliver these forward-thinking services powered by our growing 13,500+ mile regional fiber network to homes and businesses in Valley and our hometown of Blair, Nebraska, where we have been headquartered since 1926."

Businesses will have access to services including fiber-driven internet with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Managed WIFI, and multiple voice options. Residential services will include internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video and GPC Whole Home WIFI powered by Plume Home Pass.

Potential business customers can learn more at www.gpcom.com/dreamfiberbiz. Potential residential customers can learn more at www.gpcom.com/dreamfiber.

