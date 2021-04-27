Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Germany extends broadband funding to 'grey spots'

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

Germany's federal coalition government is fading to grey in its attempt to expand fiber rollout to places generally not deemed by operators as giving attractive investment returns.

Previously, only municipalities or districts in so-called "white spots" – areas where Internet speeds fell below 30 Mbit/s – could apply to the government's special "digital infrastructure" fund. The rules have now changed.

The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) has announced that local authorities in "grey spots," where Internet speeds are below 100 Mbit/s, can also apply to the fund. The BMVI is also keen that "important connections," such as schools, hospitals and SMEs, do the necessary fund paperwork if they happen to be in "white spots."

According to BMVI, the new measure will allow the federal government to support the expansion of fiber to a further 2.8 million premises.

Andreas Scheuer, Germany's federal minister of transport and digital infrastructure, said the "grey spot" ruling was a boost for broadband expansion, and that it was another "big step" to achieving the coalition government's "nationwide gigabit" target by 2025.

Curiously, given Germany's digital infrastructure fund comes mainly from an auction of 5G-friendly spectrum held in 2019, topped up by the regular federal budget, Scheuer added that "we had to negotiate long and hard with the European Commission" to make the change in eligibility rules.

Broadband progress, but Germany still mid-table

Of the €12 billion (US$14.5 billion) allocated to the digital infrastructure fund, BMVI said around €8.3 billion ($10 billion) had already been approved for some 2,180 expansion projects in "white spots." They mount up to around 2.6 million new connections.

At the end of 2020, 59% of German households had access to 1 Gbit/s Internet speeds, up 6.6 million households from 12 months previously.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

Despite progress, the European Commission's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) for 2020 showed that Germany ranked 12th out of 28 European Union member states.

Albeit based on data prior to the pandemic, Germany, when it came to the "connectivity dimension" in the DESI report, led the EU on 5G readiness and had a high take-up of overall fixed broadband.

Performance in fixed very-high capacity network coverage was well below the EU average, however, where it occupied 21st position.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE