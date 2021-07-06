Frontier hires HR lead

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Parent today announced that Alan Gardner has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Mr. Gardner was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Verizon Communications. He reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Anne Meyer, who has served as acting Head of Human Resources, will return full-time to her role as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Alan Gardner Bio

Mr. Gardner was most recently Senior Vice President, Human Resources, of Verizon Communications where he led centers of expertise encompassing the overall employee experience in support of 175,000 employees around the globe. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Verizon Wireless, which at the time was an $87 billion U.S.-based joint venture between Verizon Communications and Vodafone, with 85,000 employees. In addition to other executive roles of increasing responsibility at Verizon, Mr. Gardner was Director of Compensation at GTE Corporation. He began his career at American Express, UCCEL Corporation, and General Dynamics. He received a BS in computer science from the University of North Texas, a management certificate from the Management Institute for Engineers, Computer Professionals and Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

