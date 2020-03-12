Former TiVo, Arris exec joins Ribbon Communications

WESTFORD, Mass. – Ribbon Communications, a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the appointment of Sean Matthews as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Bruce McClelland. In his new role, Matthews will be responsible for leading Ribbon's business development and strategy efforts.

Prior to joining Ribbon, Matthews served as Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at TiVo. Prior to joining TiVo (then Rovi Corporation), he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for ARRIS Group, Inc., after ARRIS acquired Motorola Mobility's Home business from Google.

Previously, Mr. Matthews worked as Vice President Convergence Strategy for Motorola Mobility and in various capacities at Motorola, Inc., including Vice President Home and Networks Strategy, and Business Manager, Optical Transport Products.

