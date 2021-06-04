Former Casa Systems exec joins DZS to head EMEA sales

PLANO, Texas – DZS, a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Erwin Trautmann as Vice President, EMEA Sales. A proven technology sales and business development leader with three decades of experience in EMEA, Trautmann will be responsible for revenue growth spanning the company's market-leading broadband access, mobile transport, network orchestration & software automation and fiber-based enterprise solutions. Mr. Trautmann will be based in Frankfurt, Germany and will report to Jay Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) Sales.

Mr. Trautmann joins DZS from Casa Systems, where he led EMEA sales for the past four years, forging strategic and trusted relationships with marquee service providers and partners across the region and across the emerging technology spectrum including 5G, Open RAN, vBNG, vOLT, small cell/femto and vCCAP. Mr. Trautmann has spent his professional career serving EMEA service providers, representing market-leading technology companies such as Broadsoft/Cisco, Redback Networks/Ericsson, Hitachi and Hughes. He received an honorary Master's degree from the University of St. Gallen.

DZS