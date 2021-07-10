Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Virgin's gigabit reaches 12.8M mark in UK

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/7/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: VodafoneZiggo tries on Red Hat; Google rivals search for answers from EU; Colt touts 400GE service.

  • Virgin Media O2 has brought a further 2.5 million UK homes within reach of gigabit broadband service with its latest switch-on, taking its total coverage to 12.8 million homes or three-quarters of Virgin's overall network footprint. Virgin claims that its Gig1 service, with an average download speed of 1,130 Mbit/s, is the fastest available from any major broadband provider in the UK and 22 times faster than the national average. It has committed to delivering gigabit speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes by the end of this year. (See Eurobites: Virgin Media Raises Gigabit Stakes in UK.)

  • Netherlands operator VodafoneZiggo has chosen Red Hat's OpenShift as its hybrid cloud platform. The provider was looking for supplier-agnostic technology to grease the wheels of its multivendor infrastructure. With OpenShift, VodafoneZiggo hopes to be able to scale up more rapidly and efficiently across multiple clouds and to the edge as its needs change.

  • A clutch of Google's smaller search engine rivals have told European Union lawmakers to deploy new tech rules drafted by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in order to successfully challenge the US giant's stranglehold on the search market. As Reuters reports, US search engine DuckDuckGo, Germany's Ecosia and French rivals Qwant and Lilo used a joint letter to lawmakers to point out that a menu that allows users to choose their default search engine when setting up an Android device is not available on other operating systems, and urged EU officials to use Vestager's Digital Markets Act to ensure true and fair competition.

  • UK-based Colt Technology Services has announced the availability of what it claims is a telco industry first: a 400GE service across Europe and Asia-Pacific. The service is based on Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology.

  • Iliad-owned Free has launched fiber services on the Calvados and the Côte Fleurie Public Initiative Networks (PINs) in northern France, which between them cover more than 159,000 homes. Both PINs are operated by the Covage network.

  • Up next: squirrel news. Britain's red squirrels, to be precise. The Mammal Society has teamed up with the University of Bristol, Rainforest Connection and Chinese vendor Huawei to help secure the future of this endangered creature, which has lost 60% of its range in England and Wales over the last 13 years as it does battle with its big bad gray rival. Huawei's software will be used to analyze the natural noise of woodland environment and generate data which can be used to help the red squirrel numbers get back on an even keel.

    Deep dive: Huawei's AI software is being used to find out why the UK's red squirrels are dwindling. (Source: Jonny Gios on Unsplash)
    Deep dive: Huawei's AI software is being used to find out why the UK's red squirrels are dwindling.
    (Source: Jonny Gios on Unsplash)

  • CityFibre has appointed Dan Ramsay as its new chief marketing officer. Ramsay brings both insider government knowledge – he was previously CMO at the Cabinet Office – and expertise gained behind enemy lines in various roles at BT and EE. Sounds like a handy hire.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
    October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
    October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
    October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
    October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
    October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
    October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
    October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
    November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
    Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
    Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
    Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
    Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
    A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE