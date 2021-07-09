Eurobites: Virgin Media O2 gets gigabit to 10M UK homes

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ukrtelecom and Iskratel expand fiber program in Ukraine; Nokia connects Dutch data centers; Roku sets course for Germany.

Virgin Media O2, the converged UK operator owned by Liberty Global and Telefónica, has unsheathed its connectivity trumpet and parped that its gigabit broadband network has now reached more than 10 million British homes. According to Virgin, this means that two thirds of its footprint can now access "hyperfast" (average download speeds of 1,130 Mbit/s) broadband, and it plans to upgrade its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes to this speed tier by the end of 2021. The news comes as Spanish newspaper El Confidencia reports that Telefónica has hired investment banks Barclays and LionTree to find a funding partner (or partners) to back full-fiber rollout by Virgin. (See Telefónica on prowl for full-fiber finance in UK – report.)

Ukrtelecom and Iskratel have together launched a €12 million fiber network expansion program in Ukraine, with gigabit connectivity set to reach 530,000 homes. The three-year program will provide more than 300 locations in various Ukrainian regions with gigabit-capable connectivity.

Nokia has hooked up with Infradata to connect ten regional NorthC data centers in the Netherlands to create a single "virtual data center" called Region Connect Ring in which data, applications and cloud services are available to customers located in any NorthC data center.

California-based Roku is to begin rolling out its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second European market after the UK, where it is a software partner of smart TV maker Hisense. As Reuters reports, Roku will be up against the likes of the Amazon Fire TV stick and Google Chromecast.

M-Pesa, the African mobile money platform launched by Vodafone in 2007, has reached 50 million monthly active users, with the number of customers doubling in the past five years. The milestone comes 18 months after Safaricom and Vodacom launched the M-Pesa Africa joint venture to accelerate growth of the service across the continent. M-Pesa has proved a boon in COVID-19 times, as transaction volumes have increased 44% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year – although, for Safaricom at least, this didn't translate into increased M-Pesa revenues, as the Kenyan government told the financial services platform to reduce tariffs on small peer-to-peer transfers to reduce cash usage and help curb the spread of the coronavirus.