Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: Virgin Media O2 gets gigabit to 10M UK homes

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 9/7/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ukrtelecom and Iskratel expand fiber program in Ukraine; Nokia connects Dutch data centers; Roku sets course for Germany.

  • Virgin Media O2, the converged UK operator owned by Liberty Global and Telefónica, has unsheathed its connectivity trumpet and parped that its gigabit broadband network has now reached more than 10 million British homes. According to Virgin, this means that two thirds of its footprint can now access "hyperfast" (average download speeds of 1,130 Mbit/s) broadband, and it plans to upgrade its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes to this speed tier by the end of 2021. The news comes as Spanish newspaper El Confidencia reports that Telefónica has hired investment banks Barclays and LionTree to find a funding partner (or partners) to back full-fiber rollout by Virgin. (See Telefónica on prowl for full-fiber finance in UK – report.)

  • Ukrtelecom and Iskratel have together launched a €12 million fiber network expansion program in Ukraine, with gigabit connectivity set to reach 530,000 homes. The three-year program will provide more than 300 locations in various Ukrainian regions with gigabit-capable connectivity.

  • Nokia has hooked up with Infradata to connect ten regional NorthC data centers in the Netherlands to create a single "virtual data center" called Region Connect Ring in which data, applications and cloud services are available to customers located in any NorthC data center.

  • California-based Roku is to begin rolling out its streaming players in Germany later this year, its second European market after the UK, where it is a software partner of smart TV maker Hisense. As Reuters reports, Roku will be up against the likes of the Amazon Fire TV stick and Google Chromecast.

  • M-Pesa, the African mobile money platform launched by Vodafone in 2007, has reached 50 million monthly active users, with the number of customers doubling in the past five years. The milestone comes 18 months after Safaricom and Vodacom launched the M-Pesa Africa joint venture to accelerate growth of the service across the continent. M-Pesa has proved a boon in COVID-19 times, as transaction volumes have increased 44% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year – although, for Safaricom at least, this didn't translate into increased M-Pesa revenues, as the Kenyan government told the financial services platform to reduce tariffs on small peer-to-peer transfers to reduce cash usage and help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

  • The Mobile Ecosystem Forum's SMS Protection Registry, which was developed and piloted in the UK, is being launched in Ireland and Singapore. The registry is intended to tackle the growing problem of SMS-based fraud – in the UK, major banks and government brands are being protected, with 352 trusted sender IDs registered to date. Conversely, more than 1,500 unauthorized variants are being blocked on a growing list, including 300 sender IDs relating to the government's coronavirus campaign.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
    September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
    September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
    September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
    September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
    September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
    September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
    September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
    Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
    5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
    Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE