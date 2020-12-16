Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: UK's gigabit rollout needs to roll a lot faster, says EY report

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/16/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone extend wholesale agreement; Slovak Telekom switches on 5G with Ericsson; Orange migrates Siemens to SD-WAN.

  • If it doesn't get a wriggle on, the UK will fall well short of its government-mandated target of reaching 85% of the country with gigabit-capable broadband by the end of 2025. That, at least, is the damning verdict of a new report from consultancy EY, which reckons that the rate at which properties are passed by such networks needs to increase by – funnily enough – 85%. This equates to an additional 10,000 properties a day, says EY. The report goes on to warn: "Without urgent action that prioritises broadening the reach of gigabit infrastructure areas across all regions and demographics, the UK's ability to thrive in a post-pandemic world is under threat." Perhaps a little predictably, the report proposes a "holistic, end-to-end approach" as the way to tackle the challenge ahead.

  • Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have extended their fixed-line wholesale agreement for another ten years, guaranteeing Vodafone's access to Telekom's VDSL network as well as existing and future FTTH networks. The new arrangement will strengthen Vodafone in areas of Germany where it does not yet have its own fiber networks.

  • Slovak Telekom – itself part of the Deutsche Telekom empire – has chosen Ericsson to help it switch on 5G commercial services in certain districts of Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia. Ericsson's spectrum-sharing technology will come into play, which the vendor says will enable Slovak Telekom to roll out 5G across the country more easily.

  • Orange Business Services wants the world to know that it has successfully migrated 80% of Siemens' global sites to a new SD-WAN as part of a large-scale "digital transformation" project. Orange says it has met Siemens' requirements by "combining SD-WAN technology with cloud- and web-based services and solutions." The migration contract covers 94 countries on five continents and is worth €240 million (US$292 million).

  • The government of the Isle of Man, a so-called "Crown dependency" located between mainland Britain and Ireland, is collaborating with similarly tax-efficient UK outposts Jersey and Guernsey on a "security framework" that it hopes will address the "risks associated with the use of Chinese technology from high-risk vendors." Unlike many pronouncements on this matter, it even names the company that is the focus of such moves: Huawei.

  • IoT specialist Connexin is planning to expand its LoRaWAN connectivity right across the UK, drawing on £80 million ($108 million) in funding it raised in September. It currently has regional networks in place in East and South Yorkshire following deployments in Sheffield with Amey and Yorkshire Water, Hull with Hull City Council and the South Coast with Icosa Water.

  • Dixons Carphone, one of the UK's largest phone retailers, saw half-year electricals (of which phones are a part) revenue rise 17% year-on-year, despite many of its stores being closed for substantial periods during the pandemic. Its online channel proved particularly strong, more than doubling to £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion). It seems the retailer has proved adept at mixing online with brick-and-mortar, introducing elements such as live video shopping, which allows customers online to get "face-to-face" advice from an in-store sales assistant.

  • Spain's Telxius is to provide landing and colocation services for Google's new subsea cable, Grace Hopper, providing a link-up at its landing station in Sopelana and drawing on the transmission capabilities of the nearby Derio Communications Hub in Bilbao.

  • Stockholm-based Enea has signed a network traffic management software upgrade contract worth $4.1 million with an unnamed North American service provider. The software is intended to alleviate radio network congestion, accelerate video delivery and improve subscribers' overall quality of experience.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Small cell densification for 5G
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
    December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
    December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
    January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
    February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
    March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
    Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
    The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
    Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
    Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE