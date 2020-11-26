Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Eurobites: UK rows back on gigabit ambitions

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/26/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica edges towards Andalusia; Nokia helps Graz cut it as a smart city; Tele2 beefs up IoT offer with Cisco.

  • It was always considered unrealistic by some, and now the UK government has come around to the skeptics' way of thinking and abandoned its plan to make gigabit broadband available to everyone in the nation by 2025. As the BBC reports, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak used Wednesday's government spending review to revise the gigabit target from 100% coverage to 85% coverage by 2025. The Internet Service Providers' Association described the change of plan as a "blow to rural communities." Last month the National Audit Office described the original target as "challenging," saying that build rates would have to increase fourfold to meet it. (See Boris broadband plan is way off pace, says UK spending watchdog.)

  • Telefónica is hoping to give Andalusia's economy a shot in the arm with its introduction of a virtual data center service, VDC-Edge, based on edge nodes in the city of Seville. The operator already deploys similar edge nodes in Madrid and Barcelona.

  • Nokia will be getting its 5G private network toolkit out from under the stairs again, this time for Citycom Telecommunication Graz, in Austria, which in turn will offer private 5G networks to enterprises and public services in Graz and the surrounding area. The initial focus will be on smart-city IoT applications, using Nokia's Impact platform. The first phase will see the deployment of 50 macro basestations, with more than 200 sites eventually coming on stream.

  • Also getting busy on the IoT front is Sweden's Tele2, which has hooked up with Cisco to launch an updated version of its 2Control IoT connectivity management service.

  • The European Commission is proposing new rules that will make it easier for citizens' personal data to be shared with companies and research organizations in a safe manner, in a bid to help the bloc compete with rivals in the US and Asia. As Reuters reports, the Commission suggests the creation of trustworthy "data intermediaries," which would be in charge of such data sharing. However, such intermediaries would be forbidden from selling the data to other companies.

  • Belgium's Proximus is to start deploying its fiber network in Mechelen and Sint-Niklaas, with the ultimate goal of connecting at least 62,000 households and business premises. The operator's fiber rollout is already underway in 16 Belgian cities, with more than 400,000 homes and businesses hooked up.

  • Iskratel, the Slovenia-based broadband access outfit, has launched a new home gateway that it says provides a "multi-gigabit experience" over copper, fiber or mobile on a single device. The Innbox U92 has a Wi-Fi 6 access point with Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) that, says Iskratel, improves wireless connectivity and performance significantly for multi-streaming and gaming.

  • And finally, in the "good luck with that" corner, Reuters reports that France's finance ministry has sent out official notices to (largely US-based) tech titans politely but firmly asking them to pay the digital service tax levy – which equates to 3% of revenue – in December. Negotiations at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) regarding a complete overhaul of international tax rules have apparently stalled, which has prompted France to act now.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
    Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
    Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
    December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Ecosystem
    December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
    December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
    December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
    December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
    December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
    December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
    December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
    December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
    December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
    December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
    AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
    Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
    4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
    It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
    Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE